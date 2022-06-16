Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 7.6%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 107,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 613,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy comprises 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

