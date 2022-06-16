Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,618 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 138,541 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.74% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $51,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

