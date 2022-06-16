Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

