LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,002 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.47 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.30 and a 200-day moving average of $339.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

