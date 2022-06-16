LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,411 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on META. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

