LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

