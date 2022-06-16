MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.91. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

