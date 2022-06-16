Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.30. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Matson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,091 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.