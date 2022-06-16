McDonough Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,234,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

