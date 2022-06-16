Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 3.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.08. 23,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 398,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,259,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

