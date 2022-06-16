Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
