Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Cut to Hold at Danske

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

