M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.9 days.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 275 ($3.34) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

