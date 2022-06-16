Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

