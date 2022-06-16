Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 4%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 2,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,173,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,747.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Microvast by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microvast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

