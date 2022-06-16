Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.69. Microvast shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 57,923 shares.

Specifically, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

