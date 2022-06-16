Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,354,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Specifically, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

