Modiv (NYSE:MDV) versus AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Financial Analysis

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modiv and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 AvalonBay Communities 0 6 9 0 2.60

Modiv presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.03%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $259.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities 47.68% 10.31% 5.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.25 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 11.43 $1.00 billion $8.04 23.33

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Modiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

