Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.30. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

