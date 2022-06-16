Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,886.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,072 ($25.15) in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

MONDY stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

