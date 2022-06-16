Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.43 by Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) received a C$0.43 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 330.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MMY stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Monument Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

About Monument Mining (Get Rating)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.