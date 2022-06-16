Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.43 by Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) received a C$0.43 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 330.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MMY stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Monument Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.
