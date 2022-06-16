Morgan Stanley Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $114.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Shares of ANET opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

