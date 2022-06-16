Morgan Stanley Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $56.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,299 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

