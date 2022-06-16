Morgan Stanley Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

