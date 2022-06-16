Morgan Stanley Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $21.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.
NYSE CWK opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock worth $42,962,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
