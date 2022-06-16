MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 9.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

