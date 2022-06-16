Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 92,569 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 92,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $224,942.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,617,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.