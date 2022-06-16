Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.13

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.13 and traded as high as $158.67. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 144,250 shares.
NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
