Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.13

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.13 and traded as high as $158.67. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 144,250 shares.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

