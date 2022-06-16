NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Head to Head Review

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlueCity has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.30%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than NantHealth.

Volatility & Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -93.56% N/A -23.71% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $62.65 million 1.04 -$58.26 million ($0.50) -1.13 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.29 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Summary

NantHealth beats BlueCity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

