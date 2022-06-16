National Bankshares Lowers Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 72.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
