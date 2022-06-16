National Bankshares Lowers Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 72.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.