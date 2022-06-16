National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $28.85. National Vision shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 41,398 shares trading hands.
EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 10.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,461,000 after buying an additional 506,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.
National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
