National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $28.85. National Vision shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 41,398 shares trading hands.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 10.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,461,000 after buying an additional 506,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

