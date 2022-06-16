Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.06. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 18,743 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,190 shares of company stock valued at $164,942. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

