NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.14 ($3.55).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON:NWG opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.29. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.13).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.