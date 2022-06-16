NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NCR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in NCR by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in NCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $32.38 on Friday. NCR has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NCR will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

