Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.13) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

