New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.51. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 94,258 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

