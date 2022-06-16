NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 8,247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $381.28. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

