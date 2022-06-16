NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $123,551,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $207.15 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

