NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 85,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

