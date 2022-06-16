NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

