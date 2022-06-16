NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 150,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,671,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
