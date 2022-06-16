NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 5.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 150,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,671,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Get NIO alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.