Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,821,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 6,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58,218.0 days.

NNFSF stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

