Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

NSC opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $220.85 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

