Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.81

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.