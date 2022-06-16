Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 50,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 933% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

