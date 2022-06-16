Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 50,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 933% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

