NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

