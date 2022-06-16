NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.