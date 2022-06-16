NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

