Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

