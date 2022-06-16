Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

